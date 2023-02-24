Recent News

  

China’s largest land port sees robust trade via China-Europe freight train service

Manzhouli, China’s largest land port, handled 4,818 China-Europe freight trains in 2022, up 37.6 percent year on year, according to data from the customs of Manzhouli in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The trains carried 382,058 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of cargo during this period, with a total value of 48.66 billion yuan (about 7 billion U.S. dollars). The two figures each represented a year-on-year increase of 38.6 percent and 36.5 percent, respectively.

Currently, 57 China-Europe freight train routes pass through this land port, reaching 28 cities in 11 European countries and carrying about 30 percent of the total freight volume of China-Europe freight train service.
Source: Xinhua

