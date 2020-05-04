China`s LNG fueled containership, can it be delivered this time?

CMA-CGM 23,000TEU LNG powered containership is scheduled to deliver on May after 7 months delay.

It is known that the first of nine 22,000 TEU class for LNG fueled container ships ordered by Hudong Zhonghua shipyard and SWS in 2017 will be delivered next month. This vessels were ordered by CMA-CGM with Chinese financial aid. Many problems, however, emerged since the early stage of construction, and then shipyards were changed to Jiangnan yard and SCS, raising the size of the ship to 23,000 TEU class.

With financial aids, this LNG fueled vessesl will be equipped with WinGD’s X-DF (eXtreme Duel Fule) engine acquired by China. Chinese shipyards have no experience of installing 2 stroke duel fuel engines on large sized vessels. Even Hudong Zhongua shipyard has experience of installing 4 stroke duel fuel generators on some LNG carriers, it has caused serious problems during the operation of the vessel’s Gladstone.

Change order of the type of LNG containment and delays in the construction of Chinese shipyards

The most serious issue of the construction delay was the change in the type of LNG containment requested from the ship owner. At first, GTT’s NO 96 LNG fuel tank has been installed on the vessel. Then CMA-CGM demanded the change of the LNG fuel tank type into Mark III. For this reason, CMA-GGM’s LNG powered container ship is currently expected to be delivered next month, about seven months later than scheduled for delivery in November last year. Global shipbuilding industry, however, has many concerns about the possibility of the vessel’s delivery.

Korean shipbuilding industry has the perfect basic design ability

Thanks to huge financial aids, Chinese shipyards continue to place orders. Korean shipyards has the global number one reputation with their perfect basic design ability not the financial aids.

Source: Hana Financial Group, Analyst Moo-hyun Park