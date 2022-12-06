China’s logistics networks remain resilient: analyst

China’s logistics networks largely remained resilient last month with stable freight volume growth of major enterprises, an analyst said, while cautioning against COVID-19 impacts.

The sector maintained a relatively strong capacity for providing logistics services in November, said Hu Han, from the China Logistics Information Center, adding that a survey of some national logistics companies showed that their railway, road and waterway freight volume increased by 1 to 2 percent month on month and e-commerce deliveries grew by 4 to 6 percent.

Hu, however, noted that the development of the epidemic situation should be closely monitored as outbreaks in some major cities in late-November disrupted logistics services and brought down expressway traffic.

The logistics climate index, compiled by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, stood at 46.4 percent in November, down 2.4 percentage points from October. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.

The index tracking the warehouse storage sector dropped 2.6 percentage points from a month ago to 44.1 percent in November.

Source: Xinhua