China’s Macroeconomic Indicators Deteriorate Sharply

China’s macroeconomic activity indicators have deteriorated sharply in recent months, following a strong rebound earlier this year after Covid-19 pandemic restrictions were abandoned. Renewed deep falls in property starts and sales have led the downturn, but retail sales and consumer confidence have also weakened, as highlighted in the latest edition of Fitch Ratings’ ‘20/20 Vision’ chart pack.

The chart pack also highlights broad-based declines in headline CPI inflation rates across many major economies, even though core inflation remains stubbornly high. US CPI headline inflation fell to 3.0% yoy in June 2023 and 3.2% yoy in July, the lowest levels since March 2021. UK CPI inflation fell by 1.1pp in July to 6.8% yoy, the lowest rate since February 2022. Headline consumer price inflation has also declined notably in recent months in France, Italy, Australia, Canada, Indonesia and Poland, among others. By contrast the annual CPI inflation rate in Turkiye – after eight consecutive decreases – rose by 9.6pp in July to 47.8% yoy. In Russia, headline CPI inflation rose to 4.3% yoy in July, the third increase in a row and inflation also picked up significantly in India to 7.4% yoy.

Meanwhile, the major central banks have continued to increase interest rates. The fed funds rate (upper limit) was raised to 5.5% in July, while the ECB raised its main refinancing operations rate to 4.25%. The Bank of England raised Bank Rate to 5.25% in August. Many emerging markets’ central banks have left policy rates unchanged, but with some notable exceptions. Turkiye and Russia have raised interest rates as currencies have weakened and inflation has increased, while Brazil and China have recently cut rates.

Fitch’s bi-monthly ‘20/20 Vision’ chart pack covers the 20 major economies (the Fitch20) that are the focus of Fitch’s Economics team’s global macro analysis and plots five years of high-frequency economic data for 20 variables, with consistent coverage across each country. ‘20/20 Vision’ is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.

Source: Fitch Ratings