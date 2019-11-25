China’s major refiners trim run rates in November

China’s major state-owned and private refiners have lowered their run rates in November from a month ago amid slowing domestic demand for oil products and plant maintenance, a monthly survey by S&P Global Platts showed.

The average run rate at China’s state-owned refiners Sinopec, PetroChina and China National Offshore Oil Corp., fell to 83.4% in November, from a 7-year-high of 85.7% in October.

Meanwhile, run rates at two independent greenfield refining and petrochemical complexes — Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery in northeastern Liaoning province, and Zhejiang Petroleum and Chemical in eastern Zhejiang province — were relatively stable on the month from October.

On a year-on-year basis, the November run rate was more or less unchanged.

But crude throughputs at these key refiners will see an year-on-year growth, aided by the start-up of the two new independent refiners and PetroChina’s commissioning at its Huabei Petrochemical this year after expansion.

The 20 million mt/year Hengli started commercial operation since mid-May and was running at full capacity in October and November, while the 20 million mt/year ZPC has one of its two 10 million mt/year crude distillation units in operation from around the same time.

PetroChina also officially started its 5 million mt/year expansion in Huabei Petrochemical in central China in May.

WINTER RUN RATES

China’s refinery run rates usually reach peak level around September-October, before starting to decline in November-December, and then peak again around February, according to Platts observations based on previous surveys.

This coincides with the strong domestic demand around China’s week-long holidays: one is around the National Day holiday in early October, and the other one is around the Chinese New Year festival — which usually falls around end January or early February.

Same thing had happened last year when the refinery run rates hit a peak of 84.6% in October, before starting to retreat around December.

In November, Sinopec cut run rates by about three percentage points to 85%, while CNOOC lifted run rates by three percentage points. PetroChina’s run rates was unchanged.

CNOOC’s sole Huizhou refinery in southern Guangdong province lifted run rates to 91% from 88% in October.

SINOPEC

Sinopec has cut its run rates by three percentage points from October, a second drop since September when the combined run rate was at a near 7-month high of 89%.

Two of its refineries have undergone maintenance, which could contribute to the lower run rates.

Sinopec’s Anqing Petrochemical and Guangzhou Petrochemical also entered into maintenance during the month, bringing down the overall run rate.

On the other hand, Sinopec’s Sinopec-SK Wuhan Petrochemical, and Zhenhai Petrochemical in east China, have lifted run rates slightly, in order to offset the product shortage in the region caused by the shutdown of Anqing Petrochemical, according to sources.

In addition, a few other refineries under Sinopec, including Qilu Petrochemical, Luoyang Petrochemical, and Fujian Refining and Chemical, revealed that the headquarters would like to cut the crude throughputs, due to the weak refining margins.

“The run rate has been low as the sales of product is not good in the region,” said a Sinopec refinery source in eastern China.

PETROCHINA

PetroChina has maintained the run rates stable at around 81% in November, unchanged from October. The 81% level was the highest since November 2014, when it stood at 82%.

The combined run rates at these three state-owned refineries over January-November 2019 stayed at 83%, two percentage points higher from 81% in the same period of 2018.

The Platts October survey covered 37 refineries — 19 under Sinopec, 17 under PetroChina, and CNOOC’s Huizhou refinery. These refineries, with a combined capacity of 8.36 million b/d, have planned to process 6.97 million b/d of crude in November.

MAINTENANCE, RESTARTS

Sinopec’s Anqing Petrochemical in central Anhui province has shut the entire refinery for 55 days of scheduled maintenance over October 31-December 24.

Sinopec Guangzhou also shut its 5.2 million mt/year No. 1 CDU and the downstream units for around two months scheduled maintenance starting from October 13, to be finished on December 8.

PetroChina’s Daqing Refining and Petrochemical has restarted one crude distillation unit around September 19, and the other will restart early October.

Source: Platts