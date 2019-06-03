China’s manufacturers enjoy stable May after boost in export orders despite US trade war, survey shows

Manufacturers in China enjoyed a surprisingly strong performance in May, supported by a rebound in new export orders after the announcement by the United States that it would increase tariffs on Chinese imports, a survey showed on Monday.

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), a gauge of sentiment among the country’s factory operators, came in at 50.2, unchanged from April’s level and above analysts’ expectation of a drop to 50.0, the watershed point between expansion and contraction in the sector.

The data showed a different trend from the official government PMI data, which fell more than expected to 49.4, indicating a contraction in the Chinese manufacturing sector activity in May.

The Caixin/Markit PMI survey tends to include more small, private sector firms – many of which are exporters – while the official PMI tends to be weighted more towards large, state-owned enterprises.

New export orders moved back above 50 to the same level as in January, which was the highest since March 2018, causing an acceleration in total new orders in May.

“Caixin PMI came in at 50.2 in May, the same level as April. New export orders bounced back from contractionary territory in April, however only marginally so. The result clashed with the official gauge, which showed a contraction in activity,” said Carlos Casanova, Asia-Pacific economist, Coface.

US President Donald Trump escalated the trade war with China last month, increasing tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10 per cent to 25 per cent. As seen earlier this year, the rise in new orders may be due in part to front-loading ahead of tariff increases coming into force.

Zhong Zhengsheng, director of macroeconomic analysis at CEBM Group, said that the reading in May showed that the Chinese economy had maintained stable growth in May, highlighting resilience amid the trade war.

But due to the trade war, the overall business outlook weakened and manufacturers’ inventory levels remained low, he added.

“Trade tensions between the US and China are having an impact on confidence and the best way to respond to this is to boost the confidence of enterprises, residents and capital markets by carrying out favourable reforms and to undertake timely adjustments to regulations and controls,” Zhong said.

Source: South China Morning Post