China’s March final commodities trade data delayed

China’s General Administration of Customs did not publish detailed commodities trade data for March on its online database as of 7:30 p.m. local time (1130 GMT) on Saturday, April 25, the scheduled released date.

The customs office could not be reached for details on the release.

It is unclear when the data, which will show the imports and exports of various commodities for March with a breakdown by origin and destination, will be published.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Tom Daly)