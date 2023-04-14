China’s March imports of iron ore at 100.2 mln tonnes -customs

China’s imports of iron ore grew 14.8% in March from the same month a year earlier, customs data showed on Thursday, as expectations of stronger demand for steel in a rebounding Chinese economy encouraged steelmakers to book more cargoes.

The world’s largest iron ore consumer brought in 100.23 million tonnes of the steelmaking ingredient last month, up from 87.28 million in March 2022 , data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Refinitiv vessel-tracking data showed that iron ore arrivals in China grew by 14% on the year to stand at 94.17 million tonnes last month, with about 86% from Australia and Brazil, the world’s top two iron ore suppliers.

The significant increase in imports of Indian origin also contributed to higher volumes last month, analysts said.

Iron ore originating from India surged by 84% to 2.68 million tonnes in March, according to Refinitiv data, after the country scrapped an export tax last November.

China’s daily hot metal output grew to 2.43 million tonnes in the week of March 31, up nearly 4% from 2.34 million in late February, data from consultancy Mysteel showed.

“There is not much increase in domestic (iron ore) output last month, so the increased usage (of the steel-making ingredient) mainly came from imports,” said Pei Hao, a Shanghai-based senior analyst at international brokerage firm FIS, ahead of the data.

“The higher overseas shipments and larger transaction volumes of seaborne cargoes (in March) also prove this,” he added.

In the first quarter of 2023, China imported 294.34 million tonnes of iron ore, an increase of 9.8% from 268.36 million over the corresponding 2022 period.

STEEL TRADE

China’s March exports of steel products were 7.89 million tonnes, up 59.7% on the year, the data showed, as domestic steel mills were motivated to ship cargoes abroad to benefit from higher overseas prices.

Steel exports in the first three months of the year grew by 53.2% to 20.08 million tonnes on the year, the data showed.

China’s imports of steel products in March sat at 682,000 tonnes, with total volumes of 1.91 million over the period from January to March down 40.5% on the year, customs said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)