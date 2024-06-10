China’s May coal imports rise 11% on lower domestic output

China’s imports of coal rose 11% in May from a year earlier, customs data and Reuters records showed on Friday, as lower domestic output this year led to increased shipments of international coal.

Coal imports by the world’s biggest consumer of the fuel were 43.82 million metric tons in May, the customs data showed. That compared with 39.58 million tons in May 2023, according to Reuters records.

Imports were down 3% from 45.25 million tons in April, however.

China’s coal output in April fell to its lowest since October 2022. Safety inspections following more deadly mining accidents weighed on production this year in the top coking coal hub of Shanxi.

Coal imports in the first five months were 204.97 million tons, up 12.6% from the year-earlier period, the customs data showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Colleen Howe; Editing by Himani Sarkar)