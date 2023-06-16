China’s May crude steel output extends falls on production cuts

China’s crude steel output extended both year-on-year and month-on-month falls in May, the statistics bureau said on Thursday, after more mills cut production to curb losses.

The world’s top steel producer manufactured 90.12 million metric tons of the ferrous metal last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

The May volume fell from 92.64 million metric tons produced in April, the NBS data said.

The average daily steel output in May stood at 2.91 million metric tons, down from 3.09 million metric tons in April and 3.12 million metric tons in May 2022, respectively, according to Reuters calculations based on NBS data.

The lower steel output last month came largely from electric-arc-furnace (EAF) based steelmakers, which rely on steel scrap as their main feedstock.

Scrap was more expensive due to weaker-than-expected supply, making it unprofitable for EAF-based mills to operate at relatively low steel prices last month.

“The gloomy performance in the property and manufacturing sectors limited scrap supply, which was also constrained by the rainy weather,” said Cheng Peng, a Beijing-based analyst at Sinosteel Futures.

Only one-third of the surveyed EAF-based steel mills were operating as of May 30, down from 41% in late April, according to data from consultancy Shanghai Metals Market.

Steel produced via EAF accounts for around 10% of China’s total, according to the state-backed China Iron and Steel Association.

Some blast furnace-based mills had, however, resumed some activity in middle-to-late May, spurred by improved margins on lower raw material prices.

Still, increased output from blast furnace-based steelmaking in the second half of May did not fully offset the fall in output manufactured from EAF, said Pei Hao, a Shanghai-based senior analyst at the international brokerage firm FIS.

The reduced supply last month, however, failed to provide support to steel prices, which were weighed down by disappointing demand.

The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 dropped by 6.4% month-on-month to 3,448 yuan ($481.70) a metric ton on May 31.

China churned out 444.63 million metric tons of crude steel over the first five months of 2023, up 1.6% from the same period last year, NBS data showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Tom Hogue, Sonali Paul and Alexander Smith)