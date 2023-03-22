China’s membrane LNG tanks pay way for green energy transition

China’s first onshore membrane liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tank has supplied a total of 40 million cubic meters of natural gas to help residents in north China get through the winter, its operator PetroChina announced on Sunday.

It marks an important step towards the country’s goal on carbon emissions – to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.

The tank based in Hejian, a county-level city in north China’s Hebei Province, has a total capacity of 29,000 cubic meters and can meet the gas demands of 800,000 urban residents.

With a daily gas supply capacity of one million cubic meters, the storage tank has supplied 40 million cubic meters of natural gas since it began operation on October 15, 2022.

Under a national LNG emergency storage project, China has built 11 LNG storage tanks, one LNG carrier berth and 215 kilometers of pipeline, capable of storing 1.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas for emergency use.

Membrane LNG tanks save 90 percent of steel usage and 27 percent of carbon emission compared with conventional ones.

Source: CGTN