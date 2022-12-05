China’s natural gas consumption rises in October

China’s natural gas consumption rose year on year in October 2022, according to the country’s top economic planner.

Apparent consumption of natural gas increased 1.8 percent year on year to 30.53 billion cubic meters in October, the National Development and Reform Commission said.

In the first 10 months of 2022, apparent consumption of natural gas reached 299.93 billion cubic meters, down 1.1 percent from a year earlier.

The country produced 18.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas in October, up 12.3 percent from a year ago, and the growth pace was 7.7 percentage points faster than that in September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

Source: Xinhua