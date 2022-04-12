China’s NDRC asks for fast recovery of logistics sector

China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has announced plans to accelerate the recovery of domestic logistics sector by strengthening coordination among different departments, said a meeting held with China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing (CFLP).

He Dengcai, an official from the CFLP, suggested that the logistics system should be treated on the same basis as urban infrastructure like public utilities, in order to boost economic recovery and development.

He also called for lifting pandemic restrictions on logistics workers and transport channels to facilitate normal operations of crucial enterprises.

NDRC vowed to solve current conjunction in domestic logistics system by negotiating with different departments and agencies, in order to generate a relatively easy environment for the recovery of the industry.

Multiple state-owned and private logistics service providers including China Railway, China Post, JD.com and SF Express attended the meeting.

Source: Global Times