China’s NDRC to curb coal prices, boost output -Xinhua

in Commodity News 21/05/2018

China will take steps to bring down coal prices because the recent rally is not supported by market fundamentals, state-owned Xinhua News reported, citing officials from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

That is in line with a Reuters’ report that two major coal-fired power producers banned spot purchases of thermal coal above certain prices amid a bearish outlook for the market in the coming months.

“It was the irrational price increases in the futures market that lifted the spot prices … The market should pay high attention to the risk brought by speculation,” an NDRC official was quoted as saying.

To bring coal prices back within a “reasonable price range”, the NDRC will encourage miners to boost output — adding at least 300,000 tonnes a day from mines in Shanxi, Shaanxi and Inner Mongolia.

NDRC puts reasonable coal prices at 500-750 yuan ($117.60) a tonne.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Vincent Lee Editing by David Goodman)

