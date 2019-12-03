China’s Nov manufacturing activity strongest since Apr, boosting hot-rolled coil prices

China’s manufacturing sector activity expanded in November on improved orders and production, helping to support flat steel prices, which rose 2% from October after three months of declines.

The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index published by Chinese media company Caixin rose for the fifth consecutive month in November, edging up 1 percentage point from the month before to 51.8.

The manufacturing PMI released by China’s National Bureau of Statistics jumped to 50.2 in November from 49.3 in October.

It was the first time both PMIs were above 50 – indicating the sector is growing – since April.

Caixin in its report said new export orders saw the first back-to-back improvement for 18 months in November, supporting stronger overall orders, which resulted in a lift in production.

Input prices of materials, including steel, rose marginally but posted the weakest price inflation level in three months.

Chinese domestic hot-rolled coil prices averaged Yuan 3,612/mt ($514/mt) in November, higher than Yuan 3,537/mt in October, according to S&P Global Platts data. It was the first month-on-month increase since July.

More worrisome for steelmakers was that Chinese manufacturers were struggling to pass on higher input costs, and factory gate prices declined in November for the fifth month in a row, Caixin said.

Caixin’s PMI covers smaller and privately-owned manufacturers, while the NBS PMI focuses more on larger and state-owned companies.

Prior to November, the NBS PMI had been below 50 points since April.

Steel market sources in China attributed the stronger PMIs in November to activity pulled forward by an early Chinese New Year holiday in 2020. But some were skeptical that manufacturing had turned the corner, with one mill source in northern China noting the country enters its severe winter weather season in December.

Source: Platts