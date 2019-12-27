China’s November soybean imports from US spike on tariff-free quotas

China’s November soybean imports from the US surged 124% on the month to 2.56 million mt, according to customs data.

With the tariff-free US soybean cargoes booked by Chinese importers clearing customs, a spike was seen in the US soy shipments in November, a trade source said.

China cut off purchases of soybean from America in November last year amid the Sino-US trade war. The two countries announced the so-called phase-one trade deal earlier this month, although neither side has released many specific details of the agreement.

China resumed soybean purchases from the US in 2019, albeit in smaller volumes, as 80% of Chinese beans demand shifted to Brazil, the world’s largest soy producer and exporter.

Since August 2019, China’s purchase of US beans has increased, as the world’s biggest soy importer released tariff-free quotas as a goodwill gesture. The Chinese soybean imports from the US is slated to rise following the Phase 1 deal, at the cost of Brazilian soybeans.

China purchased 3.86 million mt of soybeans from Brazil, down 24% on the year, the customs data showed.

Other major soy supplier in November was Argentina with 1.41 million mt, up 45% on the month, the report said.

China’s soybean imports in November jumped 54% on the year and 34% on the month to 8.28 million mt, a previous custom’s report released early December showed.

Source: Platts