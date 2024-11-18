China’s October coal output rises 4.6% on year

China’s coal output rose 4.6%in October from a year earlier, data from its statistics bureau showed on Friday, as production recovered from safety-related curbs a year ago.

The world’s largest coal producer mined 411.8 millionmetric tons last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

The year-on-year comparison was coming off a low base because ofsafety inspections in September and October 2023 that limited output.

October production was down slightly, however,from September’s 16-month high of 414.46 million tons.

The October output represents average daily production of about 13.28 million tons, compared with 13.82 million in September and 12.79 million inAugust.

In early November, the state-owned asset regulator urged stateenterprises to increase output to meet winter demand for heating, raising analyst expectations for further production hikes inNovember and December.

However,cement firms innorthern Shandong, where the industrial sector relies heavily on captive coal-fired power plants, have to adopt production curbs from Nov. 15 to March 15, potentially weighing on non-power demand.

China produced 3.89 billiontons of coal in the first 10 months of the year, up 1.2%from the corresponding 2023 period, the bureau datashowed.

