China’s October refined metal, scrap and ore imports, alumina exports

The table below shows China’s main refined metal, scrap and ore imports in October, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Sunday.

Import figures are in tonnes, with percentage changes calculated by Reuters based on customs data for the prior month and year-earlier period.

Meanwhile, China exported 51,817 tonnes of alumina to Russia last month, surging 286.87% from the 180 tonnes shipped there a year ago.

China’s rising exports to Russia came after Australia in March imposed an export ban on alumina and aluminium ores to Russia as part of Western-led sanctions against Moscow.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton)