China’s oil majors risk wasting a good trade war

China’s oil majors risk letting a good trade war go to waste. Earnings are gushing at the country’s energy giants, including the $210 billion PetroChina,. They are beneficiaries of U.S. President Donald Trump’s belligerence, which has supported crude prices and opened opportunities in Iran. New rules hampering smaller rivals at home are helping, too. The boost to bottom lines and stock prices will please Beijing, but does not obviate the need for longer-term reform.

Higher oil prices have been key, as for other global heavyweights, and a clampdown at home on independent refiners has helped too. But the Chinese state-owned conglomerates are getting an extra boost from Washington. Trump’s trade war with China has helped to push down the value of the yuan – that makes imports more costly, but because the majors’ revenue is largely in dollars and costs in yuan, a drop helps. Better still, a U.S. decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal could leave Beijing’s trio to fill the gap. For instance, Total may transfer its majority stake in a $5 billion natural gas project there to China National Petroleum Corporation, the parent of PetroChina.

The key now is to use the boon wisely. To start, that means doing more to reduce expenses that remain high by global standards. PetroChina will need to campaign for more natural gas price liberalisation, if it is to curtail losses on pricey imports. Sinopec is looking to bring down costs, but has much further to go: operating expenses in the exploration and production segment declined slightly in the first half, but the unit managed to post an operating loss, even with oil touching highs last seen in 2014. Higher prices certainly paper over the cracks. But current levels – and even Trump’s brash foreign policy – will not last forever.

Source: Reuters (By Christopher Beddor)