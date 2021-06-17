China’s Outbound Investment Declined in First Five Months of the Year

China’s outbound direct investment dropped 5.3% in the January-May period from a year earlier, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

That figure compared with compared with a 2.2% increase in the first four months of the year.

Direct investment to countries in Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative rose 13.8% in the first five months from the same period a year ago, said Gao Feng, the ministry’s spokesman.

Mr. Gao said in a weekly briefing that the ministry has taken notice of recent commodity price surges and will work with local governments to help exporters.

Source: Dow Jones