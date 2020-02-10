China’s palm oil imports down 23.7 pct in December 2019

China’s palm oil imports in December 2019 went down 23.7 percent year on year, according to the General Administration of Customs.

Palm oil imports stood at 723,237.75 tonnes in December, down nearly 14 percent from the previous month.

Among the total, China imported 455,113.8 tonnes of palm oil from Indonesia, the world’s largest palm oil producer, up 47.7 percent year on year and down 18.54 percent month on month.

In December, China imported 267,634.65 tonnes of palm oil from Malaysia, down 3.1 percent year on year and 4.6 percent month on month.

Source: Xinhua