China’s petchem production costs way below Europe’s – exec

China’s production costs for petrochemicals such as ethylene are lower than Europe’s where electricity prices have surged following a disruption in natural gas supplies from Russia in the wake of the Ukraine war, a Chinese industry executive said.

“Because of the Ukraine war, the industrial power consumption cost between China and Europe has widened and the gap has been as large as half a dollar per kilowatt hour at one point,” Sun Xin, director of China’s privately-owned Shenghong Petrochemical, told a forum at the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC).

“The basic production cost for raw materials such as ethylene is way below that of Europe’s and I believe this could be in the range of $1,200-$1,300 per tonne.”

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan and Emily Chow; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)