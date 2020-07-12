China’s policy steps to support economy gain results: central bank official

China’s policy steps to support the economy have gained obvious results and it will step up financial support for firms and employment in the second half, a central bank official said.

China’s broad money supply and social financing would maintain steady growth in the second half, Ruan Jianhong, head of the central bank’s statistical department, told a briefing.

China’s macro leverage ratio rose 14.5 percentage points in the first quarter, Ruan said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Alex Richardson)