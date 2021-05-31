China’s ports marks stable growth in April

The Ministry of Transport reported that shipment throughput at China’s ports marked steady expansion in last month as the country’s foreign trade remained robust growth.

The ministry further stated that China’s ports managed 1.32 billion tons of cargo, increased 10.9 percent annual.

The April cargo throughput increased 15.5 percent from the same time span in 2019.

The ministry added that the country’s container throughput at ports increased 14.8 percent from 2020 to 23.71 million twenty-foot equivalent units.

Source: MENAFN