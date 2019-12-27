China’s ‘pro-active’ fiscal policy to be more effective in 2020 – finance ministry

China’s finance ministry said on Friday it will ensure a more effective “pro-active” fiscal policy next year by making good use of local government special bonds and strengthening the effect of tax and fee cuts.

“(We) must … pay more attention to structural adjustments,” the ministry said.

It said it would also support the development of “new energy” vehicles, which include electric ones, in 2020.

