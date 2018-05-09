China’s quality push for iron ore and coal is a boon for BHP

BHP will benefit from the higher prices that Chinese steel-making customers are willing to pay for better quality iron ore and coking coal, says the mining giant’s chief commercial officer Arnoud Balhuizen.

Mr Balhuizen said about two-thirds of the discount between lower iron content ores and higher iron content ores used in the Chinese steel making industry was structural as the country’s heavy industry sought to reduce its environmental footprint.

“If we look at how the price differentials have been trending over the last 12 months, they are two prices which you can compare, we think that it’s a good way to think about it – is that about two-thirds of that differential will be something that stakeholders can work with in a sustainable way going forward,” he said.

“The logic behind it is very sound, and it’s a logic which has been built up over the last couple of years.”

Mr Balhuizen made the comments as BHP released a report examining recent developments in China called “Iron ore, metallurgical coal and China’s steel reforms”.

Discounts for lower iron content ores have hit Australia’s third biggest iron ore producer, Fortescue Metals Group, in recent months, as Chinese steel producers favoured ore with higher iron content than what it produces.

“We have seen steel mills in China moving to the coast, that’s a real phenomenon, we have seen the steel mills getting bigger and bigger – that’s a real phenomenon, we know that the environmental agenda in China is getting more and more important, and people are forced to make decisions on the back of their environmental KPIs. We hear it in our engagements with our customers, where they request higher quality iron ore,” he said.

“So all these elements point to a direction where higher quality inputs will be in higher demand, and therefore attract a premium.

“We are very well positioned because we have really high quality met coal in Queensland, and of course the high quality resources in the Pilbara. So we have positioned ourselves well from a realised price and therefore margins (perspective).”

Mr Balhuizen said that when the company’s productivity drive was combined with higher prices paid for better quality inputs “you can see a sustainable margin being built in our portfolio. So that is really exciting.”

Shares in BHP rose 46 cents on Monday to close at $31.95.

Source: Sydney Morning Herald