China’s Recovery Reduces Risks to APAC Sector Mid-Year Outlooks

Overall, 13 of Fitch Ratings’ 47 mid-year sector outlooks assessed in APAC are ‘deteriorating’, with 30 ‘neutral’ and four ‘improving’. This reflects the impact of eight outlook changes since our 2023 sector outlooks were published in late-2022. Seven of these were in a positive direction, with the only negative changes being the shift in the outlook for Australia and New Zealand banks to ‘deteriorating’ from ‘neutral’.

Among our portfolio of sectors in APAC, the share of outlooks assessed as ‘deteriorating’, at 28%, remains much larger than the 8% judged to be improving. Nonetheless, when we compiled the initial sector outlooks for 2023, 39% of outlooks were ‘deteriorating’ and just 4% ‘improving’.

We still expect lower growth in the majority of places in 2023 compared with 2022, with prospects for exports remaining weak, but the region is benefiting modestly from China’s reopening, and domestic demand is stronger for some than we had previously expected. Declining inflation rates should support consumption.

External imbalances are diminishing for most APAC sovereigns. However, fiscal deficit reduction in 2023 is likely to be moderate in most places. Elevated household debt and falling house prices are a vulnerability in Australia, New Zealand and Korea, but we believe the risks are manageable for now.

The overall outlook on the APAC Corporates sector moves to ‘neutral’ from ‘deteriorating’, following outlook revisions on China Engineering & Construction, China Steel & Cement and Global Mining to ‘neutral’ from ’deteriorating’.

Many Chinese corporates have benefited thanks to the country’s reopening since late-2022. Nevertheless, we still forecast aggregate net debt/EBITDA leverage for APAC corporates overall to rise to 2.5x from 2.1x in 2022, driven by the weaker global economic environment and high capital intensity.

Source: Fitch Ratings