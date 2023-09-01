China’s refined fuel demand in H2 2023 to rise 10% yr/yr – PetroChina

Recent News

  

China’s apparent refined fuel demand is expected to increase by 10% year-on-year in the second half of 2023, the President of PetroChina Huang Yongzhang said on Thursday.

The state-owned oil and gas giant also expects crude oil prices in the second half to be similar to the first within the range of $75 to $85 per barrel, said Huang, speaking at a press conference following the release of the company’s interim results on Wednesday.
Source; Reuters (Reporting by Alison Lui in Hong Kong, Andrew Hayley in Beijing and Aizhu Chen in Singapore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

