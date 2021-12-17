China’s Rongsheng buys 2mln bbls Mideast term crude – sources

Rongsheng Petrochemical, the trading arm of Chinese refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical, has bought 2 million barrels of Middle East crude in its term tender, trade sources said.

The company bought 1 million barrels each of Abu Dhabi’s Upper Zakum crude and Iraqi Basra Medium crude, they said.

The cargoes are for loading from February or March to December.

Sellers and prices were not immediately known.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)