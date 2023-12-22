China’s Rongsheng buys 3 mln bbls Brazilian, Qatari crude in tender – trade

Recent News

  

Chinese refiner Rongsheng Petrochemical has bought 3 million barrels of Brazilian and Qatari crude oil via a spot tender, several trade sources said on Thursday.

The refiner purchased 2 million barrels of Brazilian Atapu and Tupi crude from Petrobras for March delivery, they said.

It also bought 1 million barrels of February-loading al-Shaheen crude from Unipec, the sources said.

The price of the purchases were not immediately known.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Varun H K)

