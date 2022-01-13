China’s self-developed super large bulk carrier ship delivered

An 85,600-tonne super large bulk carrier ship independently developed and built by China was delivered in Guangzhou City of south China’s Guangdong Province on Monday.

The carrier, 228.9 meters long and 36 meters wide, is suitable for the shipping of cargo such as coal, ore, grain and cement. It is expected to become the main ship type for ocean transportation in the future.

The ship was developed and built by the Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Company under the China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC).

So far, eight orders have been placed for the ship as there is a growing demand for large ships for long-distance shipping.

The ship delivered Monday has been rented by a major U.S. shipping company and will mainly be used for shipping soybeans and corn.

