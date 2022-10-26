China’s Sept low-sulfur marine fuel exports rise 31% y/y -customs

China’s exports of very-low-sulfur marine fuel rose 31% from a year earlier to the third-highest monthly rate this year, customs data showed, thanks to improving container throughput at major ports. China exported nearly 1.9 million tonnes of very-low-sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) in September, measured mostly by sales from bonded storage for vessels plying international routes, data

from the General Administration of Customs showed.

That compared with 1.94 million tonnes in August and 1.45 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

million tonnes a year before. Year-to-date exports were 14.52 million tonnes, down 0.3%from a year earlier.

Container throughput for international trade at eight major Chinese ports in September rose by 1.5% from a year earlier, up from a 0.9% drop in September 2021, according to data from China’s port association.

Fuel oil imports into bonded storage, including both high-sulfur and low-sulfur products, were down 8.5% from a year earlier at 560,000 tonnes. The table below shows China’s fuel oil imports and exports, all in metric tonnes. The column of exports under bonded storage trade largely captures China’s low-sulfur oil bunkering sales along its coast.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by China commodities team; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)