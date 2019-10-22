China’s Shandong independent refiners lift run rates to 68.3% in Sep

The combined run rates at China’s independent refineries in eastern Shandong province hit a 19-month high of 68.3% in September, compared with 60.4% in August, according to S&P Global Platts calculations based on raw data from JLC.

JLC is a Beijing-based information provider, formerly known as JYD.

On a year-on-year basis, it was higher than the 67.8% from a year earlier.

The higher run rates in September were mainly attributed to the restart of several refineries despite weaker refining margins during the month. Jincheng Petrochemical lifted crude throughputs in September, and Haihua Petrochemical restarted operations after an upgrade.

Refining margins for processing imported crudes — a basket of common grades including Lula, ESPO and Oman — dropped by about Yuan 90/mt ($12.3/mt) to around Yuan 177/mt, theoretically, from August, according to JLC.

Looking into October, with refining margins remaining strong from the end of September, the run rates are likely to stay flat or slightly lower this month.

On the other hand, with spot premiums for various import crude grades rising sharply in October, some refineries were hesitant to purchase crudes at such high prices for November or December deliveries. This will probably cap the run rates in the coming months, according to refinery sources.

JLC’s survey covered 44 independent refineries, with a total capacity of 172.4 million mt/year (3.4 million b/d), which accounts for about 60% of the country’s total independent capacity.

FEEDSTOCK CONSUMPTION

Total feedstock consumption at the 44 surveyed refineries recovered by 13.2% on the month from August to around 2.4 million b/d last month, Platts calculations showed.

Dongming Petrochemical, Hongrun Petrochemical, Jincheng Petrochemical, Changyi Petrochemical and Luqing Petrochemical were the top five refineries that cracked the most crudes last month, with an average consumption of 529,600 mt.

This was 16.5% higher from an average of 454,000 mt cracked by the top five refineries in August.

Among those refineries, total crudes processed by Jincheng Petrochemical have seen the biggest increase, of 177.8% from a month earlier to 500,000 mt. The refinery resumed full operations in September after suspending for about a month from heavy flooding caused by Typhoon Lekima.

The crude throughputs from Dongming also increased, by 82.9% on the month to around 640,000 mt, making it the top refiner in terms of feedstock consumption last month.

Total consumption by the remaining 32 operational refineries — excluding seven that were under maintenance or have been offline for months — processed about 220,000 mt on average.

FAR EAST RUSSIAN ESPO CRUDE

The consumption of ESPO crude fell by 0.9% on the month to around 1.62 million mt in September.

Around 16 refineries cracked the grade. Lijin Petrochemical was still the top cracker for ESPO crudes at 280,000 mt, while Changyi Petrochemical followed at 230,000 mt in September.

Meanwhile, the consumption of Lula increased by 31.5% on the month to around 1.17 million mt.

In September, Lula was cracked by 17 refineries, compared to 14 refineries in August.

Besides these two grades, Oman and Nemina were the other two grades that were widely processed. The consumption of Oman crudes increased by 10.6% to 730,000 mt, and it was 82.5% higher year on year.

In September, a total 34 grades of imported crudes were cracked by the surveyed refineries compared with 38 grades in August.

GASOIL OUTPUT

The output of gasoil reached a record high of 4.54 million mt in September, up 10.3% on the month.

Meanwhile, gasoline output rose by 1.6% on the month to around 2.81 million mt, slightly lower than the record high of 2.82 million mt in July.

This has led to a record high for the combined output of gasoil and gasoline, at 7.34 million mt.

Separately, the gasoil/gasoline ratio reached a 10-month high of 1.62:1.

The relatively strong demand from agricultural harvest in northern China and the driving season during the National Day holiday in early October encouraged refineries to lift the gasoil and gasoline outputs last month.

In September, the average price of gasoil increased by Yuan 129/mt, or 1.83% on the month, to around Yuan 6,620/mt, while the price of 92 RON gasoline increased by 5.4%, or Yuan 359/mt, to around Yuan 6,964/mt.

Source: Platts