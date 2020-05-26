China’s Shandong to cap 2020 coke output at 30.7mln T -document

China’s Shandong province plans to cap 2020 coke production at 30.7 million tonnes and total coking capacity at 44.2 million tonnes, according to a statement issued by its provincial government and viewed by Reuters.

The moves aim to reduce coal consumption in the industrial hub and to eliminate outdated and polluted production facilities, the statement said.

Shandong churned out 49.21 million tonnes of coke in 2019.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Tom Daly Editing by David Goodman)