China’s Shanxi sees record coal-bed methane output in H1

North China’s coal-rich province of Shanxi saw its output of coal-bed methane reach a record high of 5.24 billion cubic meters in the first half of the year.

In June, 880 million cubic meters of coal-bed methane were exploited, accounting for around 81.5 percent of the national total during the same period, according to data released by the provincial statistics bureau on Thursday.

Coal-bed methane is an unconventional natural gas primarily composed of methane and produced from coal seams. Its extraction is of great significance in reducing coal mine gas explosion accidents, expanding the supply of natural gas and mitigating environmental pollution.

As a major coal producer and home to abundant coal-bed methane resources, Shanxi has discovered geological reserves of coal-bed methane amounting to 660.13 billion cubic meters as of the end of 2020, accounting for 90.94 percent of the national total.

Source: Xinhua