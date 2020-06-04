China’s Shenzhen plans first LNG bunkering point

China is planning to build its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering point for international vessels docking at the south Chinese city of Shenzhen, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Investors including state energy giant PetroChina, Shenzhen Gas and Shenzhen Yantian Port Group entered an agreement on Wednesday to build such a facility able to supply vessels with 230,000 tonnes of the super-chilled fuel a year, Xinhua said.

The bunkering facility will be further expanded to supply 2 million tonnes a year, and companies will also invest in LNG barges, the report said, without giving a timeline.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)