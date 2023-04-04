China’s ship, marine equipment tech continues advancement: experts

China’s ship and marine equipment technology has continued to achieve breakthroughs in recent years, providing strong support for the transformation and upgrading of the marine industry.

“Focusing on green, low-carbon and smart technologies, we have continued to promote research and development in key core technologies,” said Yang Jincheng, general manager of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), speaking at an international forum held in Beijing.

Yang noted that the CSSC has independently developed world-leading large high-tech ships and equipment over the past years.

The CSSC has utilized its latest innovations to promote the development of offshore renewable energy, deep-sea fish farming, deep-sea resource exploration and other industries, helping to enhance the economic and environmental benefits of the ocean, he added.

“China’s shipbuilding industry has made outstanding contributions to the development of marine science and technology, ocean exploration and development,” said Wu Qiang, executive vice president of the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry.

More than 25,000 experts attended the forum online and offline. The participants carried out in-depth discussions on building a maritime community with a shared future, marine equipment technology and sustainable development.

Source: Xinhua