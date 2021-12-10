China’s sky-high factory inflation slows amid price crackdown

China’s red-hot factory-gate inflation cooled slightly in November, driven by a government crackdown on runaway commodity prices and an easing power crunch, amid Beijing’s efforts to lessen the crippling effects of surging costs on the economy.

The producer price index (PPI) rose 12.9 per cent in November, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday (Dec 9), slower than October’s 26-year high of 13.5 per cent.

While factory inflation remains uncomfortably high, the price moderation may give policymakers some latitude to unleash more stimulus to shore up flagging growth.

China’s economy, which staged an impressive rebound from last year’s pandemic slump, has lost momentum in recent months as it grapples with surging prices, a slowing manufacturing sector, debt problems in the property market and persistent Covid-19 outbreaks.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) on Monday announced a cut to the amount of cash that banks must hold in reserve, its second such move this year, to bolster slowing growth.

