China’s state asset regulator vows to ensure debt risks of centrally administered state firms controllable
China’s state asset regulator vowed on Tuesday to ensure that the debt risks of centrally administered state-owned enterprises are controllable.
Peng Huagang, spokesman for the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, told a news conference that the commission will push the liability ratio of deeply indebted firms back to a reasonable level as soon as possible.
Source: Reuters