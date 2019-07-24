China’s state-owned refineries lift run rates to around 81% in July

The average run rate at China’s state-owned refiners, Sinopec, PetroChina, Sinochem and China National Offshore Oil Corp. recovered further to 81% in July, from 79% in June, a monthly survey by S&P Global Platts showed Tuesday.

This was the second monthly consecutive recovery, after hitting a 12-month low of 78% in May. It was also marginally higher from 80% a year earlier.

PetroChina has lifted the run rates from June, after refineries restarted from scheduled maintenance, while the other three oil majors Sinopec, Sinochem and CNOOC all cut run rates from last month.

Four refineries under PetroChina have restarted from their full turnarounds, or partial maintenance, from late June or early July, kicking up run rates. Those included Jinzhou Petrochemical and Liaoyang Petrochemical in northeastern China, Lanzhou Petrochemical and Urumqi Petrochemical in northwestern China.

PetroChina’s Sichuan Petrochemical also lifted run rates by about 15% to around 97%, after completing a small maintenance late last month.

The higher runs at those five refineries have offset the decline at the other four refineries under PetroChina.

PetroChina’s Dushanzi Petrochemical has been shut since July 20 for a full turnaround, joining Harbin Petrochemical that has been shut for maintenance since June 12.

Besides those scheduled maintenance, PetroChina’s Daqing Refining and Petrochemical, and Ningxia Petrochemical also cut run rates in July, by about 12% and 8%, respectively, from June.

SINOPEC’S RUN RATES FALL TO 11-MONTH LOW

The maintenance at Sinopec’s Dongxing Petrochemical, starting from July 3, has contributed to a drop in the combined run rates at Sinopec to 83% in July, marking an 11-month low.

This comes despite the restart of Luoyang Petrochemical on June 18 from scheduled maintenance.

Prior to this, Qingdao Refining and Petrochemical has been shut for maintenance since May 25, until early August.

In addition, Sinopec’s Anqing Petrochemical has cut run rates by 6% in July, compared with June.

“The headquarters have required the throughput cut in some regions,” said a source with the refinery.

CNOOC, SINOCHEM CUT RUN RATES

CNOOC’s Huizhou refinery cut run rates drastically to 84% in July, from 95% in June, after rising for three consecutive months.

Sinochem’s Quanzhou refinery lowered run rates slightly by 1% to around 100% in July.

The combined run rates at these four state-owned refineries over January-July, were still 2% higher from the same period a year earlier at 82%.

The Platts’ July survey covered 39 refineries — 20 under Sinopec, 17 under PetroChina, CNOOC’s Huizhou refinery and Sinochem’s Quanzhou refinery. These refineries, with a combined capacity of 8.73 million b/d, had planned to process 7.06 million b/d of crude in July.

SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE & RESTART

* Sinopec’s Qingdao Refining and Petrochemical will remain shut over May 25-Aug 8 for an overall turnaround.

* PetroChina’s Harbin Petrochemical has been shut since June 12 for full turnaround until July 31.

* Sinopec’s Dongxing Petrochemical in Zhanjiang has been shut since July 3 for a full two-month turnaround.

* PetroChina’s Dushanzi Petrochemical shut the entire refinery and ethylene unit for maintenance over July 20-September 18.

* PetroChina’s Daqing Refining and Petrochemical will shut the entire refinery for maintenance over August 3-September 24.

* PetroChina’s Jinzhou Petrochemical restarted from maintenance at around July 10 after two-month shutdown.

* PetroChina’s Liaoyang Petrochemical restarted from full turnaround that begun June 1, around July 8.

* PetroChina’s Urumqi Petrochemical refinery has restarted normal operations around June 20, after a scheduled two-month maintenance.

* Sinopec’s Luoyang Petrochemical refinery has restarted from maintenance around June 18, after shutdown around April 20.

* PetroChina’s Lanzhou Petrochemical has restarted from maintenance around June 18, after turnaround that began April 25.

Source: Platts