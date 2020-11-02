China’s steel industry sees output growth in September

China’s steel sector registered output expansion in September as the country’s economic recovery maintains momentum, industrial data showed.

Crude steel output rose by 10.92 percent to reach 92.56 million tonnes in the period, with a daily output of 3.09 million tonnes, according to the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

The output of pig iron gained 6.93 percent year on year to hit 75.78 million tonnes last month, while that of rolled steel reported a year-on-year increase of 12.33 percent, according to the CISA.

The association expected this year’s total output of crude steel to exceed 1 billion tonnes, representing year-on-year growth of 3 to 5 percent.

Amid solid efforts to bolster the economy, the country’s major steelmakers saw their sales revenue grow 5.44 percent year on year to stand at 3.39 trillion yuan (about 504 billion U.S. dollars) in the first nine months.

Source: Xinhua