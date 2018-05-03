China’s steel mill profits rise at slower rate

Profits in China’s steel sector rose by 64.1pc from a year earlier in January-March, although this was a slowdown from a 98pc increase in the first two months of 2018.

January-March profits were 79.8bn yuan ($12.55bn) while profits in March alone totalled Yn27.14bn, according to the national bureau of statistics (NBS). Combined profits in January and February were Yn52.66bn, according to the NBS, which did not post monthly data for the period because of the impact of the lunar new year holidays.

Revenues at steel mills rose by 10pc year on year in January-March to Yn1.5 trillion.

Large Chinese mills that have announced quarterly profits include Valin Steel, which recorded a near 400pc increase in January-March to Yn1.53bn, while profits at the country’s largest steel producer Baowu rose by 32.6pc to Yn5.02bn.

Production margins at steel mills eased in March and April to Yn400-700/t, down from highs of Yn2,000/t in December and January. Record high steel stocks in major Chinese markets and a lower-than-expected increase in spring demand for construction steel cut profit margins.

But construction steel demand has increased over the past few days, with several Chinese mills raising May sales prices for rebar and wire rod. This could boost profit margins in the summer.

Environmental restrictions on steel firms in Hebei and Jiangsu, the two largest steelmaking provinces in China, will also support steel prices and margins. Mills in Tangshan in Hebei province have been told to cut pig iron output by 10pc, while mills in Hebei’s Handan have to cut production by 25pc. And in Jiangsu, some mills have been shut down in Xuzhou city amid stringent environment checks in eight cities to reduce air and water pollution along the Yangtze river.

Source: Argus