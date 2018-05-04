China’s steel PMI rises in April, prices to extend up in May: CFLP

China’s steel purchasing managers’ index, or PMI, in April edged up 1.1 basis points from March to 51.7, according to the latest statement from index compiler CFLP Steel Logistics Professional Committee.

The index was above 50 points for the second straight month. As a reading above 50 indicates an increase/expansion and a reading below 50 indicates a decrease/contraction, the April figure shows that China’s steel sector was reflecting strong growth in the month amid higher orders and lower inventories.

China’s steel prices will extend their upward trend in May, as construction of fixed asset investment projects will begin during the month, boosting end-user demand, CFLP said.

Meanwhile, steel supply may be pressured to some extent as the central government continues its efforts on environmental protection, overcapacity elimination and prevention of the restart of “illegal” blast furnace production.

The sub-index of steel production rose by 0.7 basis points from March to 51.3 in April, which shows a slight expansion in China’s total steel output. The blast furnace operating rate increased slightly, after output cuts over the heating season came to an end in northern China. However, many mills in Handan, Xuzhou and Linfen carried out maintenance in April for environmental reasons, which capped the rise in total production.

APRIL, MAY STEEL PRODUCTION MAY RISE

China’s steel production may continue to expand in April and May. Daily crude steel output hit a record high of 2.36 million mt in the first quarter of the year, with non-CISA members as the major contributors. Non-CISA members saw an increase of 13.14%, 17.17% and 10%, respectively, in pig iron, crude steel and finished steel output.

The sub-index for new orders at steel mills in April was 55.9, up four basis points month on month, indicating increasing steel demand.

Property market investment rose 10.4% to Yuan 2.13 trillion ($339.1 billion) over January-March, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than in the first two months. The growth rate hit a new three-year high.

Meanwhile, the growth in new housing starts and new land leases obtained by real estate developers also accelerated, which suggests increasing demand for steel from the property sector.

The new export orders sub-index increased by 4.7 basis points to 45.6, which showed a rise in overseas demand, as steel prices outside of China had climbed up as of the end of March.

At the same time, China’s steel inventories sub-index dropped 6.8 basis points to 49.2 in April, which went into reverse gear for the first time since the start of January. Steel prices continued to rebound mid- and late April on recovering demand, which contributed to the decrease in inventories.

Finished steel stocks at mills reporting to the China Iron & Steel Association as of April 10 decreased by 2% on the month to 14.68 million mt.

Source: Platts