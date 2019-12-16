China’s Thermal Coal-Derived Electricity Production Growth Has Again Exceeded Coal Production Growth

Data released today shows that China’s coal production totaled 334.1 million tons last month. This mark’s year-on-year growth of 6%. Also of note is that China’s thermal coal-derived electricity production totaled 432.5 billion kilowatt hours last month, which marks year-on-year growth of 7%. Overall, it is a positive development for the coal market that China’s coal-derived electricity production growth has again exceeded domestic coal production growth. This has now occurred for three straight months. Prior to September, China’s coal production growth had exceeded coal-derived electricity production growth for four straight months.

Source: Commodore Research & Consultancy