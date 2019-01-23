China’s thermal coal market heads to a standstill as Lunar New Year nears

China’s domestic thermal coal production and consumption would fall steeply in the coming weeks as several industries and mines are likely to come to a standstill ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, market sources said Tuesday.

The Lunar New Year or Spring Festival holidays will start on February 4 and end on February 10, but coal production will start to decline as Chinese workers prepare to return to their hometowns a week or so before the start of festivities.

The rush back home during this period is known as “chunyun” in Chinese, and this peak travel season is dubbed as “the largest annual human migration in the world” as millions head to their respective hometowns at the same time.

Combined coal stocks held by China’s six key coal-fired power generators in southern and eastern China have been relatively high amid warmer weather and slower industrial production.

Coal stockpiles held by power utilities Tuesday are currently at the equivalent of almost 21 days of coal burn, two days higher from last week, according to port figures.

Total coal consumption during the Lunar New Year month is typically lower compared with other months.

Coal output in February is also the lowest among the months of the year, the National Bureau Statistics data showed.

Accumulated output of coal in January and February in both 2017 and 2018 was around 510 million mt, averaging about 255 million mt for both months, as compared with an average output of around 290 million mt for the rest of the year.

China’s December 2018 coal output increased 2.1% from a year ago to reach 320.38 million mt, according to official data released Monday.

The country’s annual coal production in 2018 reached 3.55 billion mt, rising 5.2% year on year as the government replaced outdated production capacity with higher-quality coal supply.

DOMESTIC COAL OUTPUT TO INCREASE

Domestic coal output is also expected to increase in 2019 as China aims for a “loose balance between supply and demand,” with production focused on more efficient mines.

“Chinese raw coal production accelerated in the fourth-quarter of 2018 as new projects in Inner Mongolia commissioned ahead of peak winter demand season and tightened controls over coal imports,” Citi Research analysts said Tuesday.

The analysts added that the recent coal mine accident in Shaanxi triggered another round of intense safety checks and supply cuts at surrounding mines.

“These mines may not be allowed to restart until March, allowing Chinese physical thermal coal market to stay tight in the near term,” the analysts said.

According to market sources, there had been talks that a few state-owned major domestic miners had been reportedly instructed to increase their output in January and February in the near term.

This is likely in response to the supply disruption and in a bid to control prices ahead and during key political meetings in March, market sources said.

Yulin government in Shaanxi province said in a notice that relevant departments had to ensure steady coal supply during the Lunar New Year period and the March meetings.

“We would likely see an increase in production of about 5 million mt from these mines,” a trader said.

A coal analyst said although the volume is not too significant compared with the effect of mine shutdown, it would still make up for the shortfall and is a step that the authorities had taken to calm the market.

He said these mines may have to plan for production either during or after the holiday period.

The 5,500 kcal/kg NAR grade of domestic thermal coal was assessed at Yuan 595/mt ($87.41/mt) FOB Qinhuangdao Monday, up from Yuan 580/mt at the start of the year, according to S&P Global Platts data.

However, buying interest for spot cargoes has been thin and prices are expected to stay stable to weak as the holidays draw near, market sources said.

Source: Platts