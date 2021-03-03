China’s Tianjin Port witnesses imports rise

According to the Tianjin Customs, China’s Tianjin Port witnessed iron ore imports increase about 60 percent annual to about 57.06 million tonnes in 2020.

The continued improvement in iron ore imports has been accredited to the enormous demand for raw materials from the country’s steel industry that gained momentum as a result of China’s effective epidemic control in last year.

The iron ore imports through private ventures increased to 17.59 million tonnes in the period, while that via state-owned enterprises increased 50 percent to 27 million tonnes.

The port on the coast of the Bohai Sea is an essential shipping outlet for the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

