Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / China’s trade faces rising uncertainties in second half of year: ministry

China’s trade faces rising uncertainties in second half of year: ministry

in World Economy News 07/07/2022

China expects June trade growth to remain relatively high, but said the second half year brings rising uncertainties, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

According to a survey, China’s foreign trade growth faces instabilities in the second half of this year and the trade situation remains complex, ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting said at a regular press conference.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software