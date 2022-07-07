China’s trade faces rising uncertainties in second half of year: ministry
China expects June trade growth to remain relatively high, but said the second half year brings rising uncertainties, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.
According to a survey, China’s foreign trade growth faces instabilities in the second half of this year and the trade situation remains complex, ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting said at a regular press conference.
