Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / China’s waterway freight volume up 5.5 percent in January-February

China’s waterway freight volume up 5.5 percent in January-February

in International Shipping News 22/03/2022

 

China’s waterway freight volume rose 5.5 percent year on year in the first two months of the year, data from the Ministry of Transport showed.

More than 1.25 billion tonnes of waterway cargo were transported in the January-February period, according to the ministry.

In February alone, China’s waterway freight volume stood at 571.24 million tonnes, said the ministry.

South China’s Hainan Province led the expansion among 31 provincial-level regions, reporting year-on-year growth of 24.6 percent, followed by central China’s Hubei Province and north China’s Tianjin municipality.
Source: Xinhua

 

 

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software