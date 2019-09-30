China’s weekly coastal bulk freight index eases

China’s coastal bulk freight market has seen a slight decline in general demand the week ending Friday, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE).

The composite index for coastal bulk freight fell 0.2 percent to 1,099.09 week on week, the SSE said.

The coal sub-index decreased by 0.7 percent to 1,124.72 last week.

The sub-index for metal ore rose 0.1 percent to 1,015.43, and that for grain shrank by 0.5 percent to 993.83.

The refined oil products index surged 2.1 percent to 1,536.09, while crude oil index remained flat at 1,557.48.

The SSE initiated the index in 2001 under the guidance of the Ministry of Transport to reflect the fluctuation of the Chinese coastal transport market.

Source: Xinhua