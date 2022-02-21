China’s weekly coastal bulk freight index lower

Recent News

  

China’s coastal bulk freight market saw a decrease in general demand in the week ending Friday, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE).

The composite index for coastal bulk freight went down 3.9 percent week on week to 1,034.45, the SSE said.

The coal sub-index fell 5.5 percent to 1,013.17.

The SSE initiated the index in 2001 under the guidance of the Ministry of Transport to reflect the fluctuations of the Chinese coastal transport market.
Source: Xinhua

